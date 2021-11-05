Victoria fundraiser underway to provide socks for homeless this winter
A Victoria car dealership is stepping up to help the region's homeless people keep warm this winter.
Staff at Kia Victoria have partnered with the Victoria Cool Aid Society for its "10,000 Socks Campaign."
This is the second year that the auto retailer has worked with the society to help keep peoples' feet warm during the cold and wet season.
For every $1 donation, Cool Aid will buy one pair of socks for Victoria's unhouse population.
Kia Victoria has promised to match donations for the socks up to $5,000.
"I think this campaign has really resonated with people in Victoria because $1 can significantly make a genuine change in someone's life," said Bethan Ostermann, marketing manager for Kia Victoria.
"A good pair of socks can be the difference between being warm and being miserable on the streets."
Donations to the 10,000 Socks Campaign can be made at the Kia Victoria showroom on Hillside Avenue, or online.
