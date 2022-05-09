Victoria gas prices reach record-breaking 221.9
Gas prices at some stations in Greater Victoria reached a historic 221.9 cents per litre on Monday.
Fuel costs in the region are now some of the highest in the country, though they're still behind prices in Vancouver, where some station are charging 222.9 cents per litre.
The average price of gas in Greater Victoria was 210.7 cents per litre on Monday afternoon, according to fuel price-tracking website GasBuddy.
Across the country, gas prices are an average of 190.8 cents per litre, while the average price in B.C. is 206.8 cents per litre on Monday afternoon.
Gas prices surpassed the $2 mark in Greater Victoria for the first time in March, when prices reached the previous record of 216.9 on March 7.
Energy price expert Dan McTeague told CTV News that prices are expected to stay high as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, and as economic sanctions on Russia's energy sector remain.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa.
