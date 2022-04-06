iHeartRadio

Victoria Golf Course Driving Range to open on Thursday

image.jpg

The Victoria Golf Course Driving Range opens on Thursday.

The driving range will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until April 14, and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the rest of the golf season.

The city's golf courses — Victoria, Rundle and Riverside — will open later in April, according to a news release.

