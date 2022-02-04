Victoria kiosk offering free art supplies in North Park

The Supply Victoria Creative Reuse Centre is bringing its free art-supply kiosk to the North Park neighbourhood for anyone who needs crafting supplies.

Creative types can find everything from the usual pens, paper and paint to yarn, fabric and marbles.

The non-profit society collects and redistributes used art, office, and school supplies, and offers creative reuse education to youth and adults.

The organization even collects cast-off materials from businesses like vinyl stickers, plywood and pegboard.

Not only is it helping out artists of all ages fulfill their creative visions, it’s also helping reduce waste.

“All of this stuff has been diverted from the landfill – either donations from individuals or gleaned from local businesses waste,” says Ashley Howe, founder of the Supply Victoria Creative Reuse Centre.

“A lot of people need access to art supplies: students, teachers, artists," Howe says. "I believe that everyone deserves the right to express themselves, and we have a waste problem, so I’m killing two birds with one stone.”

Since 2018, Supply Victoria has diverted over 2,000 pounds of material from the landfill and educated more than 500 students on reusing materials.

Patrons can shop for free every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. until June.

To find out more, or to donate art supplies, go to the website here.