Victoria Kung Fu club releasing traditional Lion Dance video for Chinese New Year

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the popular Chinese New Year parade in downtown Victoria to go virtual for a second year.

Instead of celebrating in person, a local Kung Fu club is marking the occasion by releasing a video of a traditional Lion Dance.

The video will release at midnight on Feb. 1 on the Wong Sheung Kung Fu Club website and YouTube channel.

The club has practiced and performed Lion Dancing in Greater Victoria for several decades, with the tradition being passed down from one generation to another, along with its Hung Fut-style Kung Fu teachings.

Lion Dances are a symbolic Chinese folk tradition that dates back thousands of years and is an essential part of Chinese events and holidays.

The dance is a tradition to ward off evil spirits and bring good fortune, happiness and prosperity.

This year marks the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese zodiac.

