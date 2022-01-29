Victoria Kung Fu club releasing traditional Lion Dance video for Chinese New Year
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the popular Chinese New Year parade in downtown Victoria to go virtual for a second year.
Instead of celebrating in person, a local Kung Fu club is marking the occasion by releasing a video of a traditional Lion Dance.
The video will release at midnight on Feb. 1 on the Wong Sheung Kung Fu Club website and YouTube channel.
The club has practiced and performed Lion Dancing in Greater Victoria for several decades, with the tradition being passed down from one generation to another, along with its Hung Fut-style Kung Fu teachings.
Lion Dances are a symbolic Chinese folk tradition that dates back thousands of years and is an essential part of Chinese events and holidays.
The dance is a tradition to ward off evil spirits and bring good fortune, happiness and prosperity.
This year marks the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese zodiac.
With files from CTV News Vancouver Island's Wells Gaetz.
-
-
'We clean it up and carry on': Historic Edmonton building vandalized with hateful messagesA historic building in Old Strathcona used by Freemasons was vandalized overnight with hateful comments and threats.
-
Rain, snowfall warnings issued for southwestern B.C., Interior highwaysEnvironment Canada has issued rain and snowfall warnings for parts of southwestern B.C. along with special weather statements for the southeast.
-
Maple syrup season begins in Simcoe CountyMaple syrup season is just around the corner in Simcoe County.
-
Top Canadian defence officials condemn protesters dancing on Tomb of the Unknown SoldierOne video on Twitter showed an individual jumping on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial, yelling, "Freedom."
-
Mayor of Terry Fox's hometown slams 'appropriation' of Ottawa statue during anti-mandate protestThe mayor of Terry Fox's hometown is speaking out against what he calls the "appropriation" of the Canadian athlete's legacy during the anti-vaccine mandate rally in Ottawa on Saturday.
-
Hundreds flock to B.C. legislature in support of trucker convoyA huge crowd descended on the lawn of the B.C. legislature building on Saturday in solidarity with the self-described "Freedom Convoy" of truckers and COVID-19 vaccine mandate opponents that converged on Ottawa earlier in the day.
-
Ontario man continues province-wide Alzheimer's fundraiser in BracebridgeA Toronto-area man is on a province-wide tour to raise funds for Alzheimer's research.
-
Sask. hate crime victim reflects on the fifth anniversary of the Quebec City mosque massacreTwo Saskatoon men are reflecting on their hate crime experiences while mourning the Quebec City mosque shooting.