Victoria man arrested after allegedly assaulting homeless shelter staff, VicPD officer

A man was taken into police custody after he allegedly attacked a shelter worker and VicPD officer in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Victoria police say they were called to the shelter site in the 1900-block of Blanshard Street around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a man assaulting a shelter staff member.

The man then fled the area and was located by police a short distance away from the temporary housing facility.

Once officers arrived, the man began punching a police vehicle and tried to strike a VicPD officer in the face, according to police.

After a brief altercation, the man was taken into custody. Police say the shelter staff member suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the assault. No VicPD officers were injured during the arrest.

The man was held in VicPD cells and is facing recommended charges of assault and assaulting a police officer. He has since been released on conditions until his next scheduled court date.

Police say the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.