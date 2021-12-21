Victoria man charged with manslaughter for fatal 2020 shooting
A 35-year-old Victoria man has been charged with manslaughter and several firearm charges following a fatal shooting in Esquimalt last year.
The incident took place almost exactly one year ago, on Dec. 22, 2020, at a home in the 600-block of Grenville Avenue.
Victoria police were called to a suite in the multi-residential building around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a man being shot.
Officers arrived at the scene and located the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital by paramedics where he later died of his injuries.
The suspect, Matthew McTavish, had left the scene before police arrived. However, officers located and arrested him shortly after.
On Tuesday, Victoria police said McTavish was charged with one count of manslaughter related to the shooting.
He also faces charges of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, and possession of a firearm contrary to order.
He's set to appear in court on Tuesday.
