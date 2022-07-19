Victoria man 'in shock' after six-figure lottery win
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
A Victoria man is six figures richer after playing a scratch-and-win lottery ticket.
"I was at home and I stood there for a few minutes and just looked at it," Robert Ackerman told the B.C. Lottery Corporation.
"I got my glasses to make sure it was true."
Ackerman phoned his sister and told her he'd just won $100,000 on the BCLC Set For Life ticket.
"She was cheering while I was still in shock," he said.
Ackerman told the lottery corporation he is moving into a new home and plans to do some travelling with the winnings.
"It feels pretty darn good," he said.
The Victoria man bought the ticket from the Save-On-Foods grocery store on Foul Bay Road, the BCLC said Tuesday.
-
