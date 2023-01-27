Victoria man plans to take 'a very special lady for dinner' after $100K lottery win
A Victoria man was in near disbelief after he won a $100,000 lottery prize.
Alan Parfett won the prize from a Bingo scratch and win ticket that he purchased at the Save-On-Foods on Pandora Avenue.
"I hadn’t finished scratching the card yet and when I scanned it on my phone I thought, 'That can’t be right,'" he said in a release through the B.C. Lottery Corporation.
"I had to check it again and again," he said.
After coming to terms with the win, the first person Parfett told of the windfall was his neighbour.
"He said, 'Fantastic! Congratulations,'" Parfett said of his neighbour.
With a newfound $100,000 in the bank, the Victoria man says he'll use the money for financial security and to "take a very special lady for dinner."
When asked what he would do if he won an even larger lottery jackpot, Parfett told the BCLC that he would "purchase an island as well as donate a big chunk of the win."
-
Ottawa police see a rise in sextortion cases this winterOttawa police are warning the public of the dangers of texting explicit images to people on social media platforms, after seeing a spike in sextortion cases this winter.
-
RCMP dispatched to Bonnyville rec centre for firearm complaintBonnyville's Centennial Centre was evacuated Saturday as RCMP responded to a report of a person with a firearm.
-
Wild North rescues orphaned lynx cub near Drayton ValleyAn orphaned lynx is getting some help surviving, thanks to an Alberta wildlife rehabilitation organization.
-
B.C. toxic drug crisis: Fewer 911 calls as deaths continueBC Emergency Health Services saw a slight decline in 911 calls for overdose and drug toxicity last year, but some areas saw a dramatic increase, and the death rate doesn’t appear to be slowing down.
-
Fire in Vancouver parkade leads to office building evacuationA fire broke out in an underground parkade in downtown Vancouver Saturday evening and soon spread to the office building above.
-
2 suspects break into Toronto residence, attacks tenant: policeToronto police are looking for two suspects after a violent home invasion in the east end that left a resident with serious injuries.
-
-
Loved ones of 40-year-old who died by suicide turning pain into purpose through memorial fundraiserIt's been more than three months since a Windsor-based fitness instructor and former hockey player took his own life — but his legacy is living on through a new fundraiser which organizers hope will spark new conversations about mental health for years to come
-
Police investigating after one person robbed at knifepoint at Yorkdale subway stationToronto police are investigating after one person was robbed at knifepoint at Yorkdale subway station.