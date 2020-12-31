RCMP confirm they arrested a 48-year-old Victoria man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after a large police presence was noticed around a Courtenay trailer on Wednesday.

"The warrant was issued by Corrections Canada for a parole violation. We went to a residence where we believed him to be. Upon our arrival he did arm himself with a knife and barricaded himself inside the residence," said RCMP Const. Monika Terragni.

Frontline and plain-clothes officers were able to confirm the person was still inside the residence and secured the Uplands Mobile Home Park area while they called in additional resources.

"We called in the Emergency Response Team, we called in crisis negotiators, police dog services. There was no threat to the surrounding residents or members of the public," Terragni said.

RCMP have not released the name of the individual arrested and Terragni says there were no injuries resulting from the incident.

A person who reached out to CTV News says they were familiar with the individual and says that he has been on day-parole since March of 2019. The person, who wanted to remain anonymous, says the man arrested had been residing at the Salvation Army on Johnson Street in Victoria and had permission to travel to his girlfriend's trailer where he was eventually arrested.

"Really an ideal outcome when it comes to something like that," said Teraggni. "It's a very dynamic situation that can change very quickly and present the potential for injury, whether to members of the public, involved parties or the police officers themselves."