Victoria man who allegedly damaged cars during anti-mandate protest turns himself over to police

A Victoria man accused of damaging vehicles during an anti-COVID-19-restriction protest turned himself over to police on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon during a protest at the grounds of the B.C. legislature.

At the time, Victoria police officers – who were in the area to monitor the protest – were told by several people that they'd witnessed a man damaging parked vehicles at a parking lot at 481 Kingston St.

Photos of the man were shared with police, who later released the photos to the public on Monday in an effort to identify the man.

"Several people contacted VicPD with information about the suspect, including a man who identified himself as the person in the photograph," said Victoria police in a release Wednesday.

Police said the man turned himself over to VicPD on Wednesday, and is now facing three recommended charges of mischief under $5,000.

He's since been released with a future court date, police say.

Anyone with information on the incident who has not yet spoken with police asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7645 or call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.