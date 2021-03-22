The member of the B.C. legislature for Victoria-Beacon Hill says she's taking a step back from her duties after her four-year-old son was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Grace Lore, who is also parliamentary secretary for gender equity, says in a social-media post the tumour was found in her son Asher in February.

She says she remains an MLA and her community office is still accessible by email and phone, but she is relying more on the support of her staff to serve the community.

Lore says she's grateful for the incredible health care, community care and support her family has received, including at BC Children's Hospital and Ronald McDonald House.