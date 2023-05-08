Victoria mortgage broker facing several lawsuits
Victoria mortgage broker Greg Martel, owner of the business Shop Your Own Mortgage, is now facing legal issues.
Martel is facing a number of lawsuits from investors, including one saying the Victoria businessman owes an Alberta company $17 million.
Just days ago, Martel’s company, Mortgage Auction Corporation – which oversees Shop Your Own Mortgage – was placed in receivership by B.C.’s Supreme Court.
Price Waterhouse Coopers has now taken control of the company.
In another new civil lawsuit, Acvica Consulting, which is a Victoria engineering consulting firm, claims it is owed more than $500,000.
In a response to that civil claim, Martel’s lawyer says:
"The defendant has not wrongfully handled, misappropriated, embezzled, disposed of, or destroyed the plaintiffs’ monies."
CTV News reached out to Martel for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.
CTV News also reached out to several law enforcement agencies. None would confirm or deny if any criminal investigations had been launched.
-
London, Ont. doctor returns from helping wounded Ukrainian soldiersDr. Ivanka Nebor, a clinical fellow at Schulich School of Medicine, just returned from her second trip to Ukraine. She was part of a group providing reconstructive plastic surgery to wounded soldiers.
-
Avonmore, Ont. diner reopens for take-out following April's ice stormAn eastern Ontario diner damaged by last month's ice storm is finally welcoming back customers, but storm scars are still visible as the dining room remains closed.
-
The story behind why 12 Toronto streetcar tickets were found in the Titanic wreckageTwelve Toronto streetcar tickets sunk on the Titanic and were unearthed decades later on the sandy floor of the Atlantic Ocean.
-
Duelling petitions, planned protests ahead of Jordan Peterson's stop in Kelowna, B.C.A scheduled appearance by Jordan Peterson in Kelowna, B.C. as part of his book tour has sparked duelling petitions and planned protests.
-
Gravenhurst fire crews respond to brush fireGravenhurst fire crews from three stations are on scene at a brush fire on Highway 11 South near Bethune Drive South.
-
19-year-old charged with stunt driving: LaSalle policeLaSalle police charged a 19-year-old with stunt driving Wednesday after he was clocked speeding in a community safety zone.
-
Highway 59 through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation to see new reduced speedsWhen people drive through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation on Highway 59, they will notice speed limits will be decreased.
-
Former Hull MNA named new chair of the National Capital Commission's board of directorsFormer Quebec MNA Maryse Gaudreault has been named the next chair of the National Capital Commission's board of directors,
-
Coroner's inquiry into the deaths of four Hydro One workers in Tweed, Ont. helicopter crash to begin June 5.A coroner's inquest will be held next month into the deaths of four Hydro One workers killed in a helicopter crash in Tweed, Ont.