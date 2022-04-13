Victoria Mother’s Day Musical Garden Tour returning after 2-year hiatus

A popular Mother's Day event is returning to Victoria for its 40th anniversary following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The Victoria Conservatory of Music (VCM) is hosting its Mother’s Day Musical Garden Tour on May 7 and 8.

The tour has participants walking through 10 different private gardens and one public garden to listen to music performed by conservatory musicians and students.

Some of the gardens include "English country"-inspired properties to gardens that focus on edible plants, like vegetables and fruit trees.

The garden tour also doubles as a fundraiser for the VCM, which has been sorely missed over the past two years.

"We are delighted to once again invite Victorians to visit some of the region’s most beautiful gardens, while we raise essential funds for the VCM,” said Jane Butler McGregor, CEO of the Victoria Conservatory of Music.

Two-day passes for the tour are available for $40, with each tour taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"It’s a great way to celebrate Mother’s Day while supporting the VCM’s efforts to keep music education, performance, and wellness thriving in Victoria," said the conservatory in a statement Wednesday.

On May 7, the VCM is also hosting a new event called "Making the Modern Garden" at the Alix Goolden Performance Hall, where "expert gardeners" will speak with guests and take questions about gardening from the audience.

Tickets for the evening event, starting at 7 p.m., are separate from the garden tour passes.