An online fundraiser has been established for the teenage daughter of a Victoria woman who was found murdered earlier this month in Beacon Hill Park.

The body of 46-year-old Brianna Lozano was found on the south side of the park on March 3.

Victoria police later declared her death a homicide and have been appealing to the public for information about the woman’s whereabouts the night before her body was found.

Lozano’s 17-year-old daughter Meleya is the subject of a new GoFundMe campaign that aims to raise $20,000 to provide “the financial cushion her mother was hoping to provide,” according to the fundraising site.

Meleya will graduate from high school in June. “We are asking for donations of any amount to help Meleya start off this new phase in life,” reads the call for donations.

The murder victim’s father told CTV News last week that Lozano was an independent woman, musician and artist who enjoyed travel.

Lozano’s father said his daughter was found without identification and he believes her body had been moved before it was discovered in the early morning hours.

The police investigation into her death is ongoing.