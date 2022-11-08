Victoria musical performance inspired by Canadian soldier's letters from First World War

A group of aspiring musicians are preparing for a special performance to remember and honour soldiers who fought for our freedoms and made the ultimate sacrifice.

Students from the Canadian College of Performing Arts in Victoria are joining forces with the Band of the 5th Field Regiment to perform the Concert of Remembrance.

Inspired by actual letters to and from one soldier who fought in the First World War, the performance features classic wartime music blended with text and dialogue to tell the story of Private John Bapst Cronin.

"This particular piece is set in World War 1, and it’s the very beginning and [it shows] the optimism, and then this young John Bapst Cronin going off to war," said vocal ensemble director Meredith Zwicker.

"Then we follow it all the way throughout his experience in communicating with his sister and his mother at home, and seeing a little bit of their experience towards the end of the war," she said.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Oak Bay High School, located at 2121 Cadboro Bay Rd.

Tickets are available online or at the door by donation.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Military Family Resource Centre and the Canadian Heritage Arts Society.