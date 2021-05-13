Victoria nurse's bike stolen while she administered vaccines

Victoria community members are on the lookout for a stolen bike after it was allegedly stolen while its owner, a nurse, was administering COVID-19 vaccines.

The bike was reportedly stolen from a bike rack near the intersection of Douglas Street and Humboldt Street between noon and 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

The owner of the bicycle, Sara Wiwcharuk, was inside of the Victoria Conference Centre at the time administering vaccines, according to her partner, Brayden Wise.

The bike is described as a Trek Checkpoint 5 with black fenders, flashlight mounts on the handlebars, an adjustable stem from Mountain Equipment Co-op, pedals with shoe clips on one side and a padded bike seat.

The bicycle also has Gatorskin tires, a brass Presta-to-Schrader adapter on one of the valve stems, and fresh tape on the handlebars.

According to Wise, the bike is distinct and matches the provided picture's colours and stripes.

Victoria police have confirmed they are investigating and ask that anyone with information contact the police department at 250-995-7654 or contact Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.