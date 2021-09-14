Victoria off-duty officer attacked while walking dog: VicPD

An off-duty Victoria police officer was attacked and suffered minor injuries while walking a dog in the city on Monday, according to the police department.

The incident happened at 12:30 p.m. in the 500-block of David Street, when the female officer was approached by an unknown woman.

Police say the woman was “agitated and acting erratically,” accusing the officer of stealing the dog.

The woman then physically attacked the officer and the two got into a struggle on the ground, according to police.

The officer was kicked several times while she was on the ground, police said. The perpetrator then fled the area.

The officer, who is still recovering from an injury sustained during an assault two years ago, did not require medical treatment, according to police.

Patrol officers responded to the scene and found the alleged attacker. She was arrested without incident.

The woman was taken to Victoria police headquarters and released on conditions pending a court appearance. Police are recommending assault charges.

The incident is still under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.