Victoria offers free restaurant meals as part of tourism promotion

With summer just around the corner, why not enjoy lunch at a downtown Victoria restaurant patio and have someone else pick up the tab?

For the second year in a row, Greater Victoria tourism organizations, such as Destination Greater Victoria and the Downtown Victoria Business Association (DVBA), have launched the "Picnics and Patios" program to support local restaurants, bars and pubs as they bounce back from the pandemic.

For the month of June, representatives from the partner agencies and local personalities will visit downtown eateries and surprise diners by paying for their meal.

"It was very successful last year (and) we had a great response," said Destination Greater Victoria corporate communications manager Matthew Holme.

"The COVID-19 pandemic was very difficult on a lot of Destination Victoria members and it's just a great way to support them as we enter into the spring and summer high tourism season," he said.

Holme says so far in 2022, the Greater Victoria tourism industry has seen some early success with more visitors coming to the region.

He says the Picnics and Patios initiative helps hospitality providers maintain the momentum.

"The goal is really to support restaurants, pubs and bars in Victoria and it has been very well received," said Holme.

"When people hear the news that their bill will be paid for their faces light up and it's just great to see."

In addition to the DVBA and Destination Greater Victoria, the program is also supported by the BC Restaurant and Food Services Association, the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce and the City of Victoria.

The organizations hope that the next time visitors and locals alike are looking for a tasty treat, they’ll consider dining at one of the many restaurants, pubs and bars in downtown Victoria.