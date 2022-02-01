Victoria Open golf tournament to return in May

The largest and longest-running golf tournament on Vancouver Island is making a return this spring, with a new sponsor and an ambitious fundraising goal.

Organizers of the Victoria Open are welcoming Royal Beach as the title sponsor for this year’s event. For the second year in a row, the Salvation Army has been named as the charity of choice.

Last year, the tournament brought in about $125,000 for the Salvation Army, and this year organizers are hoping to raise twice as much.

“It’s much more than a golf tournament. It’s about building stronger communities," says Salvation Army spokesperson Mike Leland.

“The cost of living is skyrocketing and for people living at or below the poverty range, this tournament is huge because we're going to take the funds raised here, over the week, and we're going to put it right back into the community," he said. "It’s going to go into vital programming and services especially around food security for children and families."

The Royal Beach Victoria Open golf tournament is the first of nine stops on the Canadian PGA tour.

Organizers say it will attract world-class golfers to the Uplands Golf Club, and hopefully enough spectators to fill the course.

“We had a little restricted numbers last year with COVID rules in place," said tournament president Bruce Hallsor. "But we’re hoping by June that we’ll be able to have some big crowds here, really raise some money for the Salvation Army, and watch some exciting golf."

The Royal Beach Victoria Open is scheduled from May 31 to June 6 at the Uplands Golf Club.