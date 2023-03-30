Victoria Park bridge closed for repairs

As the warm weather approaches, a well-loved water crossing in Kitchener’s Victoria Park will be closed off to the public.

The Heritage Bridge, that connects foot traffic to Roos Island, will be temporarily closed.

The City of Kitchener says the repairs are needed to address significant wood rot and deterioration.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring or summer and the bridge will reopen once construction is complete, likely later this summer, the city said.

A spokesperson from the city said there will be a comprehensive inspection of the Heritage Bridge shortly to better understand the full extent of repairs required and associated costs.

The island is still accessible through the Roland Street Bridge.