Victoria Park campers 'would be glad to take those options' if affordable housing was available

With a Kitchener emergency shelter set to shut down at the end of the month, the Region of Waterloo is scrambling to find a replacement site to house the 55 people currently living there.

The impending closure of the emergency overnight shelter in the former Edith MacIntosh Child Care Centre on Charles Street, comes as the region also deals with two large encampments in the City of Kitchener.

One of them, now covers almost all of Roos Island in Victoria Park.

The park is the site of an annual anti-poverty demonstration that typically only lasts a few weeks.

That’s what the city thought was happening again this year. But now, months after they arrived, residents of the Roos camp are still there – and say they don’t plan on going anywhere.

“We are struggling, but we’re learning as we go,” said John, who lives on Roos Island.

John said if given the option, he would gladly move into low-rent housing unit.

“We would be glad to take those options, but those options don’t seem to be available at this point,” said John.

The City of Kitchener, which operates the park said: “city staff meet regularly with Roos Island occupants and demonstration organizers. Staff are also working with the Region of Waterloo to address the challenges of this encampment.”

At the same time, the city said it will not be kicking them out:

"Although those camping in Victoria Park may violate some bylaws, the city said it is taking a more compassionate approach that balances enforcement with the needs and safety of unhoused individuals, as well as the needs of other park users."

John said he appreciates the city and region taking an open-minded approach.

“That’s one thing I’m glad about is they’re not criminalizing people doing this, they shouldn’t be,” said John.

While these residents are allowed to stay another group will soon be on the move.

On Sept. 28, the emergency shelter at Edith MacIntosh will close.

“We’re in the process of finalizing some service agreements and the negotiations that go along with those agreements,” said Ryan Pettipiere, director of housing for the Region of Waterloo.

The region said it hopes to have a new location finalized in the next two weeks.

“Ideally, that’s the case. Ideally, we want a seamless transition without a gap in it, and we’re reasonably optimistic that that will be the case,” said Pettipiere.

The region said they plan to open a second emergency shelter this winter.

Good news for some, but others say they would prefer to be outside than in the emergency shelter.

“I’ve been there and done that. It’s where I started. It’s not where I want to go back,” said John.