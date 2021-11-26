Victoria Park's night to shine

Downtown London will be set aglow Friday night as 75,000 holiday lights will be turned on during the traditional Lighting of the Lights.

“It takes the crews about six weeks to get all of the lights in place,” said Kristen Pawelec, the Director of Community Development for the City of London.

If people head out to Victoria Park, Pawelec asks that they adhere to social distancing measures.

“We want everyone to be safe,” she said. “So if you can please keep six feet apart or wear a mask when walking through the park.”

The Lighting of the Lights has been a part of downtown London since 1958 and is back again after a one year absence due to COVID-19.

CTV’s Nick Paparella will be part of the festivities as host for the event which gets underway at 6:15 p.m.

You can also catch the countdown and the flip of the switch live on CTV News London at 6:50 p.m.

Santa and his reindeers have made the trip down to Victoria Park thanks to the help of City staff and @lpsmediaoffice.



Let the holidays begin. pic.twitter.com/EP9mVK8Bo8