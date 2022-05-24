Victoria Park Secondary Plan passes unanimously through city council
CTV News London multi-media journalist
Sean Irvine
After years of contentious debates, London City Council has approved a plan which restricts the heights of buildings surrounding Victoria Park.
The Victoria Park Secondary Plan passed unanimously among attending councillors Tuesday evening.
The plan would see new buildings facing the south side of the park reach as high as 35 storeys.
But heights on the east and west would gradually step down towards the north side where buildings cannot exceed four storeys.
While passed, the plan has faced harsh criticism from developers and those living near the park.
During a committee meeting earlier this month, Mary Ann Hodge of the group Friends of Victoria Park stated, “I do not think this [plan] is London at its finest.”
-
Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up schoolThe governor of Texas says the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he was going to shoot up a school.
-
Man injured at Bedford worksite taken to hospital: policeA 47-year-old man was sent to hospital early Wednesday morning after being injured at a worksite in Bedford, N.S.
-
'It's like walking on Mars to me': B.C. senior still paying mortgage on 'not liveable' property after November floodsMonths after devastating flooding, a B.C. senior is still paying a mortgage on a home that no longer exists and a property that he says has been assessed at $1.
-
Orillia traffic complaint leads to impaired driving charges: OPPA Waubaushene, Ont. man faces impaired driving charges following a traffic complaint from an Orillia business.
-
Monkeypox 'has nothing to do with' COVID-19, B.C. physician saysWhile more monkeypox cases were confirmed in Canada this week, B.C. still doesn't have any known infections, said a local physician who shared what experts know so far about the disease.
-
Federal and provincial governments spend $1.6 million on affordable housing projects in N.B.The provincial and federal governments are spending a combined $1.6 million to construct and renovate 56 affordable housing units in northeastern New Brunswick.
-
Power outage forces Kitchener school to close early WednesdayJ F Carmichael Public School will close early Wednesday, the Waterloo Region District School Board said in a tweet posted at 1:20 p.m.
-
Supply chain issues mean Calgary Marathon medals won't arrive for race dayParticipants in this year's 58th Servus Calgary Marathon won't receive medals when they finish – at least not initially.
-
Sudbury candidate, trucker convoy organizer named in $306M lawsuitA candidate in the provincial election in Greater Sudbury has been named in a $306 million lawsuit related to last winter's trucker convoy in Ottawa.