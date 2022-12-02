Victoria Park shines bright with Lighting of the Lights

The City of London began its annual “Lighting of the Lights” event at Victoria Park on Friday evening.

Hundreds came to the downtown core to take part in the holiday festivities including live entertainment and a countdown to the lighting of the entire park.

“The lighting of the lights is a long-standing tradition in London. It’s been going on for 64 years,” said Kristen Pawelec, the city’s director of community development.

“It takes six weeks to put up 75,000 twinkling lights at Victoria Park so it’s a big transformation when the flip is switched.

With 75,000 lights illuminating the park daily from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and lasting until the end of February, Victoria Park will truly transform into a magical winter wonderland.

Other displays include Santa and his reindeer, the Christmas train and snowmen family. Santa’s mailbox will also be in the park for children who want to mail their wish list to the North Pole.

“It’s a great energy tonight. It’s an exciting night but also it’s a giving time of year when we think of others,” Mayor Josh Morgan said.

“There’s so many families in London who need some help and as those who are fortunate and are able to celebrate Christmas we need to think about those who are struggling this time of year as well,” the mayor added.

People can visit the Holly Jolly Market, located at Covent Garden Market, where Londoners can partake in local food vendors, live music and entertainment, light displays, a hot chocolate station, and fire pits.

The unique indoor/outdoor market will be opened on Friday until 10 p.m., and will be welcoming people for the next three weeks.

In addition, the observation deck at London City Hall will once again reopen for public viewing at the following dates and times:

Friday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 4 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Dec. 11 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15 to Sunday, Dec. 18 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22 to Friday, Dec. 23 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29 to Friday, Dec. 30 from 7 to 11 p.m.

With files from CTV London’s Ashley Hyshka