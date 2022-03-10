Victoria plumbing company installs free hot water tanks for veterans in annual draw
A Vancouver Island plumbing company has found a unique way to give back to veterans: giving thanks by giving tanks.
Every Remembrance Day, Wade Roberts Plumbing holds a draw and selects three former members of the Canadian Forces to receive free hot water tanks, and each tank has a story.
Zack Jilg is a plumber and gas fitter for the company, and he was one of the driving forces behind the idea.
Jilg's best friend, Private Chadwick James Horn, was killed in Afghanistan in September 2008. Each of the free hot water tanks the company installs also comes with a plaque honouring the memory of a fallen Canadian soldier.
Jilg made sure he was the one to install the tank bearing Horn's plaque.
"He was really charismatic," Jilg said of his fallen friend.
"He boosted my confidence in myself. I owe a lot to him."
Owner Wade Roberts says he knows hot water tanks are expensive and that they can make a difference in people's lives.
"Somebody who may be on a fixed income may find that a tough pill to swallow," he said.
The plumbing company plans to hold the draw every Remembrance Day. Anyone can submit a vet's name to the company year-round to enter the draw.
-
Another woman stabbed with hypodermic needle in VancouverFor the second time in less than five months, a woman has been stabbed with a hypodermic needle in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood.
-
Rural southern Alberta community teams up to help refugee familyAs the devastating situation continues in Ukraine, a Lethbridge-area family is sponsoring a Ukrainian family fleeing the war.
-
The Brick investigating after more customers complain of exploding glass furnitureOther customers from The Brick have come forward with their experiences of glass furniture spontaneous exploding after CTV News initially reported last week of a similar incident happening to a Calgary woman.
-
Senators games return to full capacity at Canadian Tire CentreThe Sens are back to full capacity at the Canadian Tire centre for the first time in months, a rare occurence during the pandemic.
-
March Break means big business for ski resortsLocal ski resorts anticipate a busy March Break as the season on the slopes starts to come to an end.
-
'Burnout is inevitable': Regina family physician to close clinic, as COVID-19 highlights challenges in healthcareA family doctor in Regina is joining a growing list of physicians leaving the province, or profession as a whole, after a demanding two years of the pandemic.
-
Neighbours tried to save Tillsonburg man’s life after he was thrown from vehicleWhat Scott Cowell experienced in front of his home is still difficult to talk about.
-
'This house is built on love and friendship, nothing else': How a retired Lytton couple rebuilt their lives after the wildfireA retired couple from the outskirts of Lytton found something they weren't expecting after the wildfire destroyed almost everything they had last summer: They found strength in community.
-
Police in Kingston, Ottawa readying for St. Patrick's day partiesIt’s a St. Patrick’s Day tradition in both Kingston and Ottawa, as thousands of students are expected to gather again for the green celebrations.