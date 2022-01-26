Victoria police arrest man after stabbing sends 1 to hospital

One man was arrested Friday night after another man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing.

Victoria police and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team made the arrest in the 800-block of Admirals Road at approximately 11 p.m.

Earlier that afternoon, police were called to the 300-block of Gorge Road East for a report that a man was in medical distress after being stabbed.

The man was taken to hospital by paramedics as police investigated.

Detectives learned that the assault occurred within a suite at a multi-unit residential building in the 200-block of Gorge Road East, police said in a statement Tuesday.

The suspect was taken to VicPD cells where he was held for a bail hearing. He faces recommended charges of assault causing bodily harm and breach of a release order, according to police.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident and there is no wider risk to public safety.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.