Police in Victoria say they have arrested a man who was wanted Canada-wide after having his parole revoked.

The man was on parole for a manslaughter conviction and was arrested in Victoria Wednesday, police said in a news release. They did not release the man's name or any information about the reason his parole was revoked.

Police said parole workers in Nanaimo informed them that the wanted man was in Victoria. Around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Victoria patrol officer who was searching for the man found him in the 1600 block of Quadra Street.

The wanted man fled, but was taken into custody after "a brief foot chase," police said. The man was later transferred to the custody of the Correctional Service of Canada, according to police.