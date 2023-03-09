Victoria police arrest suspect after string of arsons

Victoria police have arrested a suspect following a string of arsons in the city this week.

Officers were conducting surveillance in the 2900-block of Cedar Hill Road around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday when they witnessed someone light a transit bus shelter on fire, Victoria police said in a release.

Police extinguished the fire and took the suspect into custody.

Investigators say the suspect came to their attention after a fire at a construction site in the 1300-block of Hillside Avenue on Sunday.

Surveillance video from the scene captured someone lighting a fire that damaged some portable toilets, police said. Another fire was set at the same site on Tuesday, damaging another portable toilet, according to police.

Officers identified the suspect and learned they had outstanding warrants for mischief, police said.

The suspect was held for court and police are recommending three charges of arson.

Police are still investigating whether the fires are related to a recent blaze that damaged a U-Haul truck in the 700-block of Topaz Avenue.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and prevented it from spreading to a nearby building shortly after 11:20 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information about any of the fires is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.