Victoria police arrest suspect in violent daytime jewelry store robbery

Victoria police have arrested a suspect after a violent daytime robbery at a downtown jewelry store.

A man wielding a hammer walked into Francis Jewellers on Broughton Street around 3:45 p.m. on April 15 and began smashing display cases.

Staff inside the shop confronted the man, some wielding chairs as weapons, in an effort to stop the robbery in progress.

The thief eventually fled with a backpack full of jewelry from three display cases, including several rings and a Rolex watch worth an estimated $20,000.

Investigators released surveillance video of the brazen robbery and appealed to the public for tips about the man's identity.

One week later, on April 22, police tracked a suspect to a supportive housing facility in the 2500-block of Dowler Place in the city's North Park neighbourhood.

The man attempted to flee on a bicycle but was arrested and remains in custody, the Victoria Police Department said in a release Wednesday.

Investigators say the man is wanted on six other warrants for a variety of offences.

Police will recommend charges of armed robbery, assault with a weapon and breaching court-ordered conditions, Victoria police said.

With files from Adam Chan