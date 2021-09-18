Victoria police chief assaulted at memorial for Indigenous woman killed by police in N.B.

Victoria's police chief was "not physically harmed" when a woman came up from behind him and poured liquid on him during a memorial for Chantel Moore at the B.C. legislature on Saturday, according to the Victoria Police Department.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m., according to a news release from VicPD.

Police said the woman assaulted Manak, then "moved away from the area." They did not say what type of liquid was poured on the chief.

"Officers in the area then approached the suspect," police said in their release. "At that time a group surrounded the suspect and then surrounded officers. Five people were taken into custody."

No one was injured in the incident, according to police.

Police said they do not believe those who were arrested were involved in organizing the memorial for Moore.

The 26-year-old Indigenous woman from Vancouver Island's West Coast was shot and killed by a police officer during a wellness check in Edmundston, N.B. in June 2020.

Manak was attending the memorial at the invitation of Moore's mother, police said.