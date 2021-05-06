Victoria police clear cat-napping suspect, pet now considered missing

Victoria police say a woman who was believed to have stolen a neighbourhood cat near the Victoria HarbourCats offices has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

On April 30, a woman was suspected of stealing a black cat named Penelope from the 900-block of Caledonia Avenue, say police.

Surveillance video from the area seemingly showed a woman picking up a black cat and walking away with it.

Now, police say that the woman has spoken with investigators and confirmed that the cat was actually her own pet.

Police say Penelope the cat is now considered missing, not stolen.