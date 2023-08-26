Victoria police close part of downtown street due to person on roof 'lighting items on fire'
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
Police in Victoria closed a section of a downtown street on Friday due to a person reportedly lighting fires on a rooftop.
The Victoria Police Department said the 700-block of Fort Street was closed to all vehicle, bike and pedestrian traffic around 2 p.m. due to "a person on the roof of a building lighting items on fire."
The 700-block of Fort St is currently closed to vehicle/bike & pedestrian traffic. Officers are on scene for a person on the roof of a building lighting items on fire. #yyj #yyjtraffic— Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) August 25, 2023
The incident drew a large response from police and firefighters and the situation had not been resolved as of 4 p.m.
Rush-hour traffic through the downtown core was significantly disrupted by the disturbance.
-
Community support fuels B.C. wildfire fight as residents come to grips with lossesAs British Columbians begin to return home in wildfire-ravaged regions, communities coming together to support one another has become the fuel to get through difficult losses and the long recovery ahead.
-
Tour De Cure Rolls on despite poor air qualityThe annual Tour De Cure bike ride fundraiser was a go Saturday, despite poor air quality in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
-
Child dies in northern Ont. motor vehicle crash, police investigatingA 4-year-old child has died Saturday following a crash in Brethour Township, north of North Bay.
-
'Things collapsed instantly': Thompson-Okanagan businesses still reeling from travel banAll travel restrictions have been lifted in B.C. just days after they were introduced, but visitors are not coming back in the same numbers that were expected.
-
Annual motorcycle ride supports northern Ont. veteransAbout 300 motorcycles made the trip from Sudbury to North Bay on Saturday to raise money for northern Ontario veterans.
-
-
Trudeau spends Saturday in Edmonton, stops to celebrate PridePrime Minister Justin Trudeau spent Saturday in the Alberta capital.
-
Thousands gather for Regina Dragon Boat FestivalThousands of people gathered at Wascana Lake to compete and celebrate together at the Regina Dragon Boat Festival this weekend.
-
Regina artist highlights gardens in North Central neighbourhood through residencyA local artist who was named the Neil Balkwill Artist in Residence is highlighting the stories of gardeners in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood.