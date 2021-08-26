Victoria police identify man wanted for assault, property damage
Police in Victoria have identified a man who allegedly assaulted a business owner and damaged a sign in the Burnside neighbourhood.
The incident happened Aug. 18, when officers were called to the 2500-block of Government Street after a man reportedly caused damage to a sign outside a business.
The owner told police he asked the man to stop and the man threw something at him, narrowly missing him.
No one was injured in the altercation.
The business owner took a photo of the man and provided it to police.
Police went public with the photo in an effort to identify the man Thursday morning. Before noon, Victoria police said the man had been identified.
Police thanked the public for their help and said their investigation is ongoing.
Officers were looking for a 45-year-old white man standing 5’ 10” with a medium build.
The man has a shaved head with a dark brown goatee. He was wearing a camouflage tank top, black Nike sweatpants, white shoes and had a blue backpack.
