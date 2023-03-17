Victoria police investigate damage to electrical panels at Royal Athletic Park
Victoria police are investigating after electrical panels were damaged at Royal Athletic Park last week.
City staff estimate the damage occurred sometime overnight between 10 p.m. on March 7 and 6 a.m. on March 8.
Police say about $5,000 worth of equipment was damaged in the incident, including damage to wires, junction boxes and breakers.
Besides requiring costly repairs, police say the damage posed serious electrical and fire risks.
"The investigation indicates that the damage may have been caused by people attempting to tap into power there," said VicPD in a release Friday.
Anyone with information or video of the park on the evening of March 7 is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Thousands of dollars in religious items stolen from Alberta church: RCMPRCMP are asking the public for help to solve a theft at a Leduc County church.
-
A place to land, then back to abuse? Vancouver Island woman flags housing gapA Vancouver Island woman has managed to get out of an abusive home, but fears she’ll soon be right back where she started.
-
Barrie's Pipes and Drums Band help ring in St. Patrick's DayThere is no shortage of celebrations in Barrie on St. Patrick's Day, which is welcome news to the city's Pipes and Drums Band.
-
Homeless encampment grows in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhoodOfficials are monitoring a growing homeless encampment in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood.
-
-
'Quite a bit of interest' in purchase of Quest University site as school prepares to suspend classes indefinitelyThe realtor tasked with selling the site of Quest University in Squamish says there's already been "quite a bit of interest" in the property.
-
What people should be aware of when using a humidifierHumidifiers are designed to help you breathe better, but depending on the type you have and the water you use, it might also be affecting your air quality at home.
-
Dinos men's hockey team denied bid to play for national title in defeat to P.E.I.The University of Calgary Dinos' dream season came crashing down on them Friday, when they were upset by the University of Prince Edward Island Panthers 4-2.
-
Ottawa requests joint 'working group' on oilsands contamination with AlbertaFederal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has further spelled out what he wants to see in a new body that would oversee monitoring and communications around pollution problems in the oilsands.