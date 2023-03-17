Victoria police investigate damage to electrical panels at Royal Athletic Park

Victoria police are investigating after electrical panels were damaged at Royal Athletic Park last week.

City staff estimate the damage occurred sometime overnight between 10 p.m. on March 7 and 6 a.m. on March 8.

Police say about $5,000 worth of equipment was damaged in the incident, including damage to wires, junction boxes and breakers.

Besides requiring costly repairs, police say the damage posed serious electrical and fire risks.

"The investigation indicates that the damage may have been caused by people attempting to tap into power there," said VicPD in a release Friday.

Anyone with information or video of the park on the evening of March 7 is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.