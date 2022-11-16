Victoria police investigate stabbing, robbery in Burnside neighbourhood

Police in Victoria are asking the public to help identify the perpetrators of a stabbing and robbery in the city's Burnside neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the 300-block of Gorge Road East just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 18 after a security guard discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The security guard provided immediate medical assistance to the wounded man until paramedics arrived and transported the victim to hospital.

The man's injuries were upgraded to non-life-threatening following medical treatment, Victoria police said in a release Wednesday.

The victim told police he was approached by two men and a woman who sold him cigarettes. When he walked away the two men reportedly attacked him from behind.

The victim said he tried to flag down a passing car, at which point the attackers left.

It was only once the victim sat on some nearby stairs that he realized he had been stabbed several times in the attack.

Police say one of the attackers actually returned and "cut the victim's backpack from him and again left the area."

The security guard found the man approximately 30 minutes later and called 911 while providing emergency medical aid.

Investigators are now looking for two men: a 35-year-old Indigenous man with a buzz cut who was wearing dark clothing, and a heavy-set white man with light hair who was wearing a cloth mask with a design on it.

Police continue to investigate the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.