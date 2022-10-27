iHeartRadio

Victoria police investigate stabbing that sent 1 to hospital


Victoria police are pictured at the scene of a stabbing on Thursday, Oct. 27. (CTV News)

Victoria police say one person has been taken to hospital following a stabbing at a temporary housing facility on Thursday.

The stabbing occurred outside a building at 2915 Douglas St. on Thursday morning.

The victim was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

VicPD officers are searching for a suspect in the stabbing, police said around 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

12