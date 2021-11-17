Victoria police investigate sudden death downtown

Police were investigating a sudden death in downtown Victoria on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers cordoned off the 1200-block of Wharf Street around 2 p.m. to conduct their investigation.

In a statement on Twitter, the department said the death appears to be non-suspicious.

Officers have an area blocked off in the 1200-block of Wharf Street as we assist in a sudden death investigation. The person's passing looks to be non-suspicious at this time. #yyj pic.twitter.com/1ho5yFxtmp

