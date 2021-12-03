Victoria police investigating after 'ACAB' written on law enforcement monument
Victoria police say an investigation has been launched after "anti-police graffiti" was discovered on the B.C. legislature grounds.
Police say the term "ACAB" was written on the Bastion BC Law Enforcement Memorial on legislature grounds, which honours police officers who have died in the line of duty.
"There are 129 officer names inscribed on the Bastion monument, including six members of VicPD," the department said in a release Friday.
The message was discovered by Legislative Assembly Protection Services on Nov. 27 and was reported to police on Dec. 2.
One day earlier, on Nov. 26, an Alberta man was arrested after a group of about 20 protesters took to the legislature after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the government building.
As of Wednesday, police were still searching for another man related to a separate incident of mischief on the legislature grounds.
Anyone with information on the graffiti is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
