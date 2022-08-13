Victoria police investigating 'sudden death' downtown

Police in Victoria are investigating what they call a "sudden death" in the city Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a parking lot in the 800-block of Fisgard Street shortly after 5 a.m. for a report of a deceased man, the Victoria Police Department said in a news release.

When they arrived, officers and paramedics from BC Emergency Health services confirmed the man was dead.

The VicPD did not say whether it considers the man's death suspicious, but it did note that detectives from its Investigative Services Division and officers from Forensic Identification Services had been called.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the death.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.