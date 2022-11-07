Victoria police investigating threats against Jewish film festival

Police are investigating after threats were reportedly made against a Jewish film festival and the Jewish community in Victoria over the weekend.

The six-day Victoria International Jewish Film Festival was the target of unspecified threats, as was the festival's venue, the Vic Theatre, according to police.

Specially trained officers searched the venue and the surrounding area following the threats on Friday, police said.

"Officers began investigating and created a safety plan after being notified Friday that threats targeting a Jewish film festival, and the Jewish community at large, had been made," police said in a statement Monday.

"While investigators are not sharing the details of the threats themselves, the threats made specific reference to the film festival’s location in the 800-block of Douglas Street, and included additional concerning details."

Uniformed police remained at the venue throughout the weekend to provide a "highly visible presence" and to ensure attendees were safe, police said.

The Victoria Police Department continues to investigate the threats.

Anyone with information about the threats is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.