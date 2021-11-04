Victoria police launch new vaccine mandate for staff
The Victoria Police Department is updating its rules around the COVID-19 vaccine.
Police say that all staff members, including police officers, civilian staff, volunteers and more, must submit proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 by Nov. 15.
If proof is not given, staff will have to conduct "regular COVID-19 antigen testing" starting on the same day, police say.
"I know that most of our staff are fully vaccinated and have the BC Vaccine Card," said Victoria Police Chief Del Manak in a release Wednesday.
"That said, we need to confirm the safety of our staff and the public, and will implement rapid testing for those that are not fully vaccinated," he said.
Last week, the City of Victoria announced that all municipal employees would require proof of full vaccination starting Jan. 5.
Other municipalities, including Esquimalt, Saanich, Central Saanich and the Capital Regional District have also launched mandatory vaccine policies.
