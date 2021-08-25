Victoria police looking for man who uttered threats, wielded golf club at business

Police in Victoria are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly threatened people while wielding a golf club last week.

The incident happened at 11 a.m. Thursday when officers responded to a report of a man threatening staff at a business in the 600-block of Queens Avenue.

Police say a different man had a dispute with staff at the business before he left and returned with the man carrying the golf club.

The club-wielding man threatened to harm staff but no one was physically hurt in the incident, police said.

Officers are now looking for a white man between 20 and 30 years old. He stands approximately 5’ 8” tall and has short, dark hair.

The man was shirtless at the time and wore sunglasses and red or burgundy pants.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 250-995-7654 or contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.