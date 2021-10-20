Victoria police officer assaulted, suffers concussion during arrest: VicPD

Police in Victoria say one of their officers was sent to hospital with a concussion Wednesday after he was assaulted during an arrest.

Patrol officers were called around 10 a.m. to a motel in the 100-block of Gorge Road East, where a man was threatening to kill people and falsely claiming there was a dead body on his balcony, according to VicPD.

Officers found the man suffering a suspected mental health crisis. Police tried to de-escalate the situation and apprehend the man under the Mental Health Act, according to VicPD.

Police say the man fought with officers, punching one of them several times. Police deployed a Taser but the man continued to struggle with police until additional units arrived and arrested him.

The officer was taken to hospital, treated for a concussion, and then released tough he was unable to complete his shift. The arrested man was also taken to hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police are recommending charges of assaulting a police officer.

This file remains under investigation and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 250-995-7654 or contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.