Victoria police officer disarmed during altercation at nightclub

Investigators are looking for witnesses and video after two Victoria police officers were assaulted and one was disarmed during an altercation early Friday morning.

The officers were responding to a report of an unruly patron who was refusing to leave a nightclub in the 800-block of Yates Street around 1:20 a.m.

While escorting the reportedly intoxicated patron outside, the two officers were assaulted by the patron and one other person who had also been asked to leave the nightclub, Victoria police said in a release Wednesday.

One of the officers was disarmed during the altercation.

Police arrested the two patrons, and investigators are recommending charges of assaulting a police officer and disarming a police officer.

Victoria police say several people witnessed the incident. Anyone with information or video related to the case is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.