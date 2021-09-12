Victoria police officer shoots, kills 'armed man in crisis' in Saanich

A Victoria police officer shot and killed a man in Saanich on Sunday while assisting the Saanich Police Department on a call for a person in crisis.

The call came in around 10 a.m., according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department.

Saanich police were called to the 3500-block of Douglas Street for a report of "an armed man in crisis and making threats."

While they were there, police received another report, alleging that the man had robbed a nearby liquor store.

Police did not elaborate on what type of weapon the man allegedly had.

Victoria police officers joined Saanich police at the scene, which was near the intersection of Douglas Street and Tolmie Avenue, because of its close proximity to the City of Victoria.

"Officers engaged with the man until approximately 11 a.m.," police said in their release.

"An interaction then occurred between VicPD officers and the armed man, and a VicPD officer shot the man."

Victoria police Chief Const. Del Manak told reporters it was "very difficult" to elaborate on the circumstances of the "interaction" between the man and the officer, because those circumstances will be part of a review by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

The IIO is tasked with investigating all incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious injury to a member of the public, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.

"Based on what I know, I have every confidence that our officers acted appropriately under the circumstances, based on their training and their experience," Manak said. "However, I think it's critical that we all don't rush to judgment; that we allow the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. to come in and to conduct an independent investigation that will look at the facts and the circumstances of exactly what transpired."

Manak also offered his condolences to the family and friends of the man who was killed.

"My thoughts and those of our officers and staff are with them today," he said.

After the shooting, officers "immediately transitioned" to providing first aid, and paramedics from BC Emergency Health Services also responded, but the man died at the scene, police said.

No police officers were injured during the "interaction," according to VicPD.

Manak said the officer who shot the man is an "experienced officer with a high degree of training."

"The officer is very distraught," the chief constable said. "The officer is receiving a tremendous amount of support."

Manak and the IIO ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact it at 855-446-8477.