Victoria police plan to destroy 'realistic' replica firearm reported by resident

Police say they plan to destroy a "realistic replica submachinegun-style firearm" that was seized in the Burnside Gorge area on Wednesday afternoon.

VicPD says someone in the neighbourhood reported the item after they spotted it hanging off the balcony of a home in a multi-unit residential building in the 100-block of Gorge Road East.

The replica firearm was reportedly in a shopping bag that was "hidden from view" but reachable from the ground without having to walk through the building, police said Wednesday.

The police department says officers attended to the report and seized the item, and now plan to destroy the replica firearm. No arrests related to the incident have been made, police say.

On Wednesday evening, Victoria police posted an image of the replica firearm beside a real firearm, showing that it closely resembled a real weapon.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.