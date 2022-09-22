Victoria police release images of man sought after bus driver threatened with knife

Victoria police on Thursday released surveillance images of a man they are trying to identify and locate after he allegedly threatened a bus driver with a knife.

A BC Transit driver called police to the intersection of Fort Street and Lee Avenue at approximately 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 15.

Investigators say the man boarded the bus, threatened the driver and then sat down in a seat.

After three stops, the man got up and approached the driver while brandishing a knife, police said.

"The operator immediately called for assistance and told the man that police were on the way," Victoria police said in a news release Thursday.

The man reportedly fled the bus and was last seen heading towards Foul Bay Road, police said.

No one was physically injured in the altercation.

Police described the perpetrator as a Black man, approximately 50 years old, standing 6' tall with a slim build.

Initial reports from police last week said the man had been wearing a cowboy hat. However, police said Thursday he was actually wearing a black and blue toque with a feather in it.

The man also had on black clothes and was carrying a dark-blue bag, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.