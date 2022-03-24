Victoria police 'remain committed' to solving case, 31 years after Michael Dunahee's disappearance

It's been exactly 31 years since Michael Dunahee disappeared, and Victoria police say they've received hundreds of tips since launching an online portal for information in the case last year.

“We remain committed to solving Michael’s disappearance,” said Victoria Police Department Chief Del Manak in a statement marking the anniversary on Thursday.

“Our investigators truly appreciate all of the information and support we are receiving from our community.”

Dunahee disappeared around 12:30 p.m. on March 24, 1991. The four-year-old boy was last seen at the playground at Blanshard School, a short distance away from his family.

The disappearance prompted a massive search involving hundreds of volunteers and police from multiple agencies, but the boy was never found.

His case remains one of the largest missing person investigations in Canada. Last year, police marked the 30-year anniversary of Dunahee's disappearance by launching their tip line and publishing an age-enhanced sketch showing what the boy might look like as a 34-year-old man.

The case also continues to attract attention from the public. It was featured on the Island Crime podcast earlier this year, and Dunahee's family continues to help organize an annual Keep the Hope Alive Run to remind people of the case and raise money for Child Find BC.

Manak will be participating in this year's run, and VicPD encouraged those interested in participating to join him. The event will be held on Sunday, and more information can be found here.