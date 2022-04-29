Victoria police say 'Freedom Convoy' protests at B.C. legislature cost $385K in overtime
Victoria police say the "Freedom Convoy" protests at the B.C. legislature cost the province more than $385,000 in officer overtime.
Police and civilian staff from across the Greater Victoria region racked up approximately $385,947.25 in overtime costs over nine weeks of sporadic protests from January to April, according to VicPD.
The price tag does not cover regular duty policing during the same period.
"As these events occurred at the B.C. legislature, overtime costs have been covered by the province," Victoria police said in a statement Friday.
Three people were arrested during the protests. More than 50 motor-vehicle violation tickets were issued, along with four bylaw citations for excessive horn honking, police said.
Police say there were no injuries or significant property damage reported during the anti-COVID-19-mandate protests.
In the statement, Victoria police Chief Del Manak offered his gratitude to James Bay residents "who have borne the brunt of the disruptions, including significant traffic disruptions and the unlawful use of vehicle horns, including modified air, ship and train horns mounted to vehicles."
-
Orillia man charged in child pornography investigationAn Orillia man faces child pornography charges in connection with the Barrie Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit investigation.
-
Manitoba man charged with child pornography offences: RCMPManitoba RCMP said a 35-year-old man is facing child pornography charges after a Morris, Man. home was searched earlier this week.
-
Norway knocks Canada out of mixed doubles curling world championshipCanada will not reach the podium at the world mixed doubles curling championship after Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant dropped a 6-5 decision to Norway in a qualification game Friday.
-
Jail time for B.C. man in bust that uncovered enough drugs to fatally dose a sold-out Canucks crowd 4 timesA man convicted in what British Columbia Mounties called their detachment's largest-ever seizure of drugs, weapons and cash will serve more than a decade behind bars.
-
Popular St. Lawrence Park near Mallorytown, Ont. closed for the yearVisitors arriving at Brown's Bay Beach are greeted with a large sign saying the park is closed, with no public access.
-
3 injured after fight between men and youth in Duncan, B.C.RCMP are investigating a fight that involved a "group of youth" and two men in Duncan, B.C.
-
Place des Arts officially opens in SudburyFrom a dream to finally being able to open its doors, the Place des Arts -- northern Ontario’s first and sole multidisciplinary arts and culture centre -- is ready to welcome the public in downtown Sudbury in the new Larch Street facility.
-
'It's chaos': Overdose prevention organizations highlight continued need for government fundingSaskatchewan's two overdose prevention sites are continuing their calls for funding from the provincial government as the number of people using them increases.
-
NDP pitches Alberta car insurance freeze but the UCP isn't buying the ideaAlberta's Opposition offered a suggestion to help Albertans save money on their car insurance Friday, proposing the government freeze premiums for a year.