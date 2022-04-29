Victoria police say 'Freedom Convoy' protests at B.C. legislature cost $385K in overtime

Victoria police say the "Freedom Convoy" protests at the B.C. legislature cost the province more than $385,000 in officer overtime.

Police and civilian staff from across the Greater Victoria region racked up approximately $385,947.25 in overtime costs over nine weeks of sporadic protests from January to April, according to VicPD.

The price tag does not cover regular duty policing during the same period.

"As these events occurred at the B.C. legislature, overtime costs have been covered by the province," Victoria police said in a statement Friday.

Three people were arrested during the protests. More than 50 motor-vehicle violation tickets were issued, along with four bylaw citations for excessive horn honking, police said.

Police say there were no injuries or significant property damage reported during the anti-COVID-19-mandate protests.

In the statement, Victoria police Chief Del Manak offered his gratitude to James Bay residents "who have borne the brunt of the disruptions, including significant traffic disruptions and the unlawful use of vehicle horns, including modified air, ship and train horns mounted to vehicles."